Store cattle prices are holding firm, despite livestock marts seeing more animals being offloaded, as farmers react to deteriorating grazing conditions. Good-quality stores weighing 400kg to 500kg are trading between 240p/kg and 280p/kg, with heavier cattle from 500kg to 600kg priced at similar levels. Plainer cattle are making 200p/kg to 240p/kg, depending on quality. Those suited to a short keep continue to command prices around 270p to 280p/kg for U-grading continental types. At a kill-out of 57%, this equates to deadweight prices of 474p to 490p/kg. Cull cows are a mixed trade. Good-quality suckler types are making 200p to 250p/kg, while dairy cows have eased to levels between 140p and 170p/kg.
Sheep price update: another 10c/kg to 20c/kg cut in lamb prices
British farmers to need photo ID to buy fertiliser
