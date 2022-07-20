Sales of store lamb are under way and prices are positive.

Special sales of store lambs are off to a positive start with strong buying demand underpinning prices.

On Monday evening at Ballymena mart, prices peaked at £94 on two occasions for top quality Suffolk animals. However, numbers offered were limited, and this sharpened buying competition.

Texel and Suffolk cross stores suited to a short finishing period generally sold around the £86 mark with top quality Mule lambs making from £80 to £87.50.

Lighter lambs just weaned, wormed and treated for flies, sold from £73 to £80 depending on quality.

A small entry of breeding hoggets saw prices peak at £144 for a pen of Suffolk bred animals.

Plumbridge

Last week, Plumbridge held its first sale of stores. Again, buyers were most active on short keep Suffolk and Texel cross animals with prices at the upper end of the market around the £85 to £90 mark.

Lighter lots, and lambs with a strong hill breeding influence, were typically selling from £70 to £80 depending on quality.

