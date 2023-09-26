Harry Rigney from Tyrrellspass in Co Westmeath feeds his suckler cattle and calves during storm Barra in 2021. \ Philip Doyle

Storm Agnes is due to make landfall over Ireland late Wednesday morning 27 September, according to Met Éireann.

Ahead of its arrival, Met Éireann has issued both orange and yellow weather warnings across counties in Leinster and Munster.

Currently, the strongest winds are forecast to impact the south and southeast of the country.

A status orange rain warning is currently in place for Cork and Kerry as spells of heavy and occasionally intense rain, combined with very strong and gusty winds are expected.

This warning is in place from 9am until 3pm on Wednesday.

Difficult conditions

Meanwhile, the potential impacts of this warning, according to Met Éireann include, difficult travel conditions, localised flooding and poor visibility.

A rain warning of a slightly lower degree is in place for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford on Wednesday also.

This bout of heavy rain will start at 7am and last until midnight.

Met Éireann warns of difficult travel conditions, localised flooding and poor visibility as a result.

Wind

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for Leinster and Munster on Wednesday, starting from 7am and lasting until midnight.

Met Éireann has said that it will become very windy, with very strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly later on.

Coastal flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages and fallen trees are among the potential impacts.