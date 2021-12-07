ESB Networks has confirmed that approximately 38,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power across the country as a result of storm Barra.

It has also said that some customers will remain without supply overnight.

In order to check when power is estimated to be restored, times are available at powercheck.ie.

As storm Barra has rattled its way through most parts of the country, no major damage has been reported on farms.

IFA Kerry chair Mary Fleming said that a few roofs have blown off hay barns and trees have fallen down in Kerry.

“The wind at the moment is very bad,” she told the Irish Farmers Journal.

According to IFA Munster chair Harold Kingston, the winds were strong in Cork but he has witnessed stronger.

“There have been some power lines down and trees down but nothing very bad,” he said.

Brendan McClaughlin, Donegal IFA chair, said that they are hoping the worst of it is over as they had very stormy weather on Tuesday morning.

#StormBarra will continue to bring strong and damaging winds tonight and tomorrow with a continued risk of fallen trees, dangerous driving conditions and danger to life.



?? #Wind and #Rain warnings in place until 18:00 Wednesday



News story updated ????https://t.co/tgvhGn2ntQ pic.twitter.com/BV8cEjpSx8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

Met Éireann said that the winds will be strongest on exposed coastal areas of Munster, Connacht and later west Ulster.

The status red wind warning for Cork and Kerry will turn to an orange warning from 9pm on Tuesday, while the red warning for Clare will remain in place until 1am on Wednesday morning.

A status orange wind warning come into force at 8pm for Leitrim and Sligo and remain in place until 8am on Wednesday, while an orange wind warning will apply in Donegal from 2am on Wednesday until 2pm.

Farmers can follow the key advice on what to do in the event of a storm here.

