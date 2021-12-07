The ESB has confirmed gusts from Storm Barra of over 130 km/h have caused damage to the electricity network, affecting more than 59,000 homes, farms and businesses.

This damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

A status red wind warning has been in place for Kerry and Cork since 6am.

Clare has been issued the same warning from 4pm on 7 November.

Met Éireann has forecasted winds to be strongest on exposed coastal areas of Munster and Connacht.

Heavy rain will move northeastwards across the country during the morning, followed by widespread showers.

Falls of sleet and snow are likely in places, especially across the north and west during the morning and in the south at times later.

Coastal flooding is expected, along with travel disruption.

Tonight

The strong winds are forecast to continue through Tuesday night.

There will be frequent showers, some of sleet and snow, with hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Further damaging and possibly disruptive wind gusts are expected, especially in Atlantic coastal counties.

Flooding

Areas in west Cork are impassable by car due to severe floods and people are advised not to drive.

#StormBarra



R571 by Neilie O’Sullivans garage between Castletownbere and Eyeries is impassable and closed.



Please #StaySafe and #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/mGuLBOtVBS — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 7, 2021

Bantry has been identified as a no-go zone for motorists due to floods on the streets.

Bantry Fire Brigade ask people to “please avoid” Bantry, as they work on pumping water out of the town.

Pumping operations currently underway in Bantry town centre as we assist @Corkcoco please avoid. #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/BYlkXZzYmb — Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) December 7, 2021

Fallen trees

Clare Co Council has reported fallen trees around parts of the county.

FALLEN TREES: The Fire Service are dealing with trees down in various locations including Bodyke, Ballinahinch, Ballycasey and the Broadford Road out of Scarriff. Road users should take extreme care and avoid all travel while the Status Red warning is in place. #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/sFQXX6gqmu — Clare County Council (@ClareCoCo) December 7, 2021

Mart closures

Three marts in Cork and Clare have cancelled sales which were due to take place on Tuesday due to Storm Barra.

Kanturk Mart in Cork has cancelled its general cattle sale due to take place on Tuesday 7 December.

Corrin Mart in Co Cork has also cancelled its general cattle sale due to the red wind warning.

And in Clare, Ennis Mart has cancelled its Tuesday sale.

Advice from the Minister

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue urges farmers and people in rural areas to be "extra vigilant and take precautions."

"I am urging everyone to think safety first as we face into Storm Barra.

“This is set to be one of the strongest storms we have seen in some time."

For more tips on how to brace yourself for the storm, see the key pieces of advice for farmers here.