Storm Barra is set hit Ireland on Tuesday 7 December at 6am, bringing high winds and heavy rain.
The storm is anticipated to hit counties Clare, Cork and Kerry the hardest, as Met Éireann has issued a red wind warning for these counties.
A status orange wind warning will remain in place on Tuesday for Clare, Galway, Limerick, Mayo, Waterford and Wexford, with gusts of 100km/h to 130km/h forecast and localised stronger winds likely.
All remaining counties have been issued with a status yellow warning for Storm Barra, with wind speeds of up to 65km/h and gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h forecast, along with heavy rain.
These weather conditions are set to stay until Wednesday 8 December in parts.
The most important thing to remember is to ensure your own safety and the safety of your family are to the fore.
Too often we hear of people (farmers included) taking chances going out in storm conditions, risking their safety and sometimes their life.
The following advice can help to minimise damage:
Also, do not approach fallen power lines as they may still be live – contact ESB Networks before approaching any fallen power lines.
Power cuts
372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.
Precautions
Daylight
Try to get jobs around the farm done in the daylight hours, as working in darkness is a hazard at the best of times and is even worse during storms.
Check anything around the yard that could be damaged by heavy wind.
Generator know-how
It regularly happens that generator parts get damaged from lack of use, so test the generator out to make sure that it is operating correctly. If there are any issues, get them fixed by an electrician.
Farmers who do not have a generator should consider hiring one to have on standby or arranging for a loan of one if possible.
