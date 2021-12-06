Never approach broken lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away. / Ramona Farrelly

Storm Barra is set hit Ireland on Tuesday 7 December at 6am, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

The storm is anticipated to hit counties Clare, Cork and Kerry the hardest, as Met Éireann has issued a red wind warning for these counties.

A status orange wind warning will remain in place on Tuesday for Clare, Galway, Limerick, Mayo, Waterford and Wexford, with gusts of 100km/h to 130km/h forecast and localised stronger winds likely.

All remaining counties have been issued with a status yellow warning for Storm Barra, with wind speeds of up to 65km/h and gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h forecast, along with heavy rain.

These weather conditions are set to stay until Wednesday 8 December in parts.

Safety

The most important thing to remember is to ensure your own safety and the safety of your family are to the fore.

Too often we hear of people (farmers included) taking chances going out in storm conditions, risking their safety and sometimes their life.

The following advice can help to minimise damage:

1. Turn off all electrical power and water in sheds (not fences).

2. Store light items indoors and tidy the farmyard.

3. All gates should be fastened using bolts or chains. Never use twine to secure a gate.

4. Ensure all pen dividers and feed barriers in animal housing are properly secured using steel fixings.

5. Ensure all gutters on buildings are secure and clean.

6. Ensure all roof sheets are secure. When working at heights, always hire in suitable lifting equipment – never work off a ladder.

7. Move machinery into sheltered areas.

8. Make arrangements for an alternative power generator that may be needed for milking or water pumping.

9. Charge mobile phones and keep a battery-operated radio to hand in case landline phones are disconnected.

10. Farmers are advised not to undertake repairs during the storm, as it is likely to lead to a serious accident.

Also, do not approach fallen power lines as they may still be live – contact ESB Networks before approaching any fallen power lines.

Contact ESB Networks here.

Power cuts

Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc, if electricity supply is lost.

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames.

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Precautions

Make sure your phone is charged and, if possible, have a phone charger at hand for your car.

If you have electric gates, please check you know how to work them manually.

Daylight

Try to get jobs around the farm done in the daylight hours, as working in darkness is a hazard at the best of times and is even worse during storms.

Check anything around the yard that could be damaged by heavy wind.

Generator know-how

It regularly happens that generator parts get damaged from lack of use, so test the generator out to make sure that it is operating correctly. If there are any issues, get them fixed by an electrician.

Farmers who do not have a generator should consider hiring one to have on standby or arranging for a loan of one if possible.