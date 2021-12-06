A status red wind warning has been announced by Met Éireann for Cork, Kerry and Clare, on Tuesday 7 December due to Storm Barra.

The warning will be in force from 6am to 9pm in Cork and Kerry and from 4pm to 1am on Wednesday for Clare.

Southwesterly winds will veer northwesterly, reaching mean speeds in excess of 80km/h, with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is also expected in Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann has warned that disruption to power and travel are likely.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said Storm Barra will bring dangerous weather conditions across Ireland from early on Tuesday morning.

Storm Barra weather warnings

“Driving conditions will be tricky and dangerous at times, with the risk of fallen trees, fallen power lines and flooding from the heavy rain.

"Temporary outdoor structures will be particularly vulnerable to the expected wind gusts. We’re advising the public to listen to their local travel advice and to keep a close eye on Met Éireann forecasts and warnings, as they may be updated," she said.

Status orange

A status orange wind warning will remain in place on Tuesday for Clare, Galway, Limerick, Mayo, Waterford and Wexford, with gusts of 100km/h to 130km/h forecast and localised stronger winds likely.

Coastal flooding is also a possibility. This warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

A status orange warning is also in place for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from 8am until 1pm on Tuesday.

Status yellow

All remaining counties have been issued with a status yellow warning for Storm Barra, with wind speeds of up to 65km/h and gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h forecast, along with heavy rain.

This warning is in place from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

Snow

Commenting on the possibility of snow during Storm Barra, Aoife said: “While most of the country will see spells of heavy rain, some northern and northwestern areas are likely to have sleet and hill snow and, along with the strength of the wind, this could lead to tricky driving conditions and reduced visibility on the road.”