Some 59,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power on Wednesday morning as a result of damaging winds from Storm Barra.

Counties along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry have been most affected.

The ESB has said while poor weather conditions may hamper repair in some areas, ESB Networks will be doing everything it can to restore power to the majority of these customers by the end of Wednesday.

However, it warned that some customers may potentially be without power into Thursday.

ESB is asking the public to report any fallen wires to them on 1800 372 999.

There has been no major damage reported on Irish farms. However, some roofs have blown off sheds in parts of the country and fallen trees are blocking roads.

Warnings and forecast

There is a status orange wind warning in place for Donegal until 2pm on Wednesday and a status yellow wind warning nationwide until 6pm on Wednesday.

#StormBarra continues to bring very windy conditions today with further damaging gusts. ?????

Rain, manly affecting the northern half of the country, possibly turning to sleet & snow for a time. ??????

Cold, highs of just 4 to 7C ??



See active warnings ??https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Y8jy07JtXa December 8, 2021

Storm Barra will continue to bring very windy conditions on Wednesday with further severe or damaging gusts, Met Éireann said.

“Outbreaks of rain will mainly affect the northern half of the country, possibly turning to sleet and snow for a time in places,” it said. It added that it will be drier and brighter across the south and southwest, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

It will feel cold, with highest temperatures of just 4°C to 7°C. Strong to gale force west to northwest winds will only gradually begin to moderate later, it said.