Storm Caroline to bring strong winds to Ireland
By Amy Forde on 05 December 2017
Severe winds that will affect Scotland on Thursday morning will also bring strong and blustery winds over Ireland, Met Ã‰ireann has warned.
An Atlantic storm will pass close to the north coast of Scotland on Thursday morning and will also generate strong and blustery winds over Ireland, Met Ã‰ireann has warned.
It has issued a status yellow wind warning for Ireland, with northwest winds of 55km/h to 65km/h expected to gust 100km/h to 110km/h. The strongest winds are forecast in coastal areas and over high ground.
The warning applies to counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.
The UK Met Office has named the storm Storm Caroline.
The warning is in place from 3am on Thursday until 8pm that night.
