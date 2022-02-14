Storm Dudley will see strong gusts sweep across the country, with a risk of flooding in coastal areas from Wednesday at 12pm.

Westerly winds associated with the yellow wind warning will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h, with damaging gusts of 80km/h to 110km/h.

According to Met Éireann, these gusts are forecast to be stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground.

A combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to flooding on exposed coasts.

Affected counties include Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The expected onset of the storm is forecast for Wednesday 16 January at 12pm and is expected to last until Thursday 17 February at 12pm.

"Storm Dudley will bring a period of very strong winds [that] could cause some disruption later Wednesday and during Thursday," Met Éireann has said.