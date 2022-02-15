Met Éireann has said Storm Eunice could be a multi-hazard and disruptive event.

Storm Eunice is set to hit the whole country on Thursday 17 January, just hours after Storm Dudley is set to quieten down.

The weather alert is currently in place from 11pm on Thursday night until Friday at midday, with warnings to be issued on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has said that through Thursday night and Friday morning, Storm Eunice will track eastwards over Ireland.

"It has the potential to be a multi-hazard and disruptive event, with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible."

Current indications are that the strongest winds are most likely to affect southern counties and the most significant falls of snow are most likely over central and northern parts of the country, with locally blizzard conditions possible for a time and disruption to travel.

Affected regions are Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.