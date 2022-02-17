Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland on Thursday night. \ Ramona Farrelly

A status red wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Cork and Kerry on Friday morning, as storm Eunice crosses the country bringing strong winds, heavy rain, sleet and snow.

The warning will come into force at 3am on Friday and will expire at 8am.

“Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight [Thursday] and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds.

“Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h,” Met Éireann said.

It also warned that there could be some coastal flooding, especially at high tide.

A red wind warning has been issued for #Cork and #Kerry tomorrow morning for #StormEunice



Orange wind warning

An orange wind warning has also been issued for Connacht, the rest of Munster, Donegal, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h with gusts up to 130km/h. Coastal flooding is also forecast, especially at high tide.

This warning comes into effect at 3am on Friday and will end at 11am.

Snow/ice warning

Met Éireann has also issued a status orange snow/ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

“Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions,” it warned.

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Friday and will remain in place until 3pm.

Yellow wind, rain and snow warning

Northern Ireland, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Longford will have a status yellow wind, rain and snow warning in place on Friday morning.

In Northern Ireland, the warning is valid from 3am on Friday until 6pm, while the warning for the aforementioned counties in the Republic of Ireland is in force from 1am on Friday until 3pm.