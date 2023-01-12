Windy conditions will affect farmers in all counties on Thursday, says Met Éireann.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for “very strong and gusty” winds on Thursday.

Westerly winds will hit the west at first, but then progress eastwards in the afternoon, reaching storm force at coastal areas of the northwest, the national forecaster has said.

It has warned that the potential impact of the windy weather will be fallen trees, power outages and disruptions to travel.

The yellow warning remains in place until 2am on Friday morning, with all 26 counties affected.

Donegal

The wind warning has been upgraded to orange status for Co Donegal, with gale force westerly winds forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann says there will be some severe and damaging gusts in the county, with winds reaching storm force in coastal areas.

Met Éireann has warned of fallen trees and power outages. \ Ramona Farrelly

A yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Donegal, as well its neighbour Co Leitrim.

Frequent heavy showers or longer spells of rain in the two counties are forecast to lead to localised flooding during the day on Thursday and Thursday night.

The rain warning expires at midnight.

