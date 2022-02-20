Storm Franklin is the third storm to hit the country in less than a week. \ Clive Wasson

Storm Franklin will bring severe and damaging gusts nationwide on Sunday and into Monday, with an status orange wind warning issued for a number of western counties.

Counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Clare are all affected by the orange warning.

“Storm Franklin will cause gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts. These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping, which may result in coastal flooding,” Met Éireann said.

??An Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim & Sligo on Sunday from 19:00 until Monday at 07:00 due to #StormFranklin. Very high seas with severe winds will lead to wave overtopping, which may result in coastal flooding ??



More detail ??https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/nftOR5bzOi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2022

The warning for Clare comes into effect at 12pm on Sunday and will expire at midnight.

For Galway and Mayo, the warning is in force from 3pm on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

In Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, the warning will last from 11pm on Sunday until 7am on Monday.

Status yellow wind warnings

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of Ireland from 9am on Sunday until 9am on Monday due to the storm.

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow wind warning will come into effect from 12pm on Sunday until 1pm on Monday.

Rain

Counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo also have a status yellow rain warning in place until 6pm on Sunday.

“Persistent rain followed by heavy showers will lead to localised flooding in places,” Met Éireann said.