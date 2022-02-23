Farmers across the country were faced with flooding, fallen trees and shed damage following heavy rainfall and strong gusts brought by storms Eunice, Dudley and Franklin over the past week.

Farmers in the south of the country were most affected by the storms while thousands of homes, farms and businesses were left without power during storms Eunice and Franklin in particular.

Lucky

One Cork farmer said his 200 dairy cows were “lucky to survive” storm Eunice when gusts left his shed “gone” on Friday morning.

The cubicle shed’s roof sheeting collapsed over the calved cows, who were later removed as the shed and yard were made safe in the midst of gusting winds.

Wycherly said all his neighbours tried to help him

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Geoff Wycherley of Barryroe, Ballinspittle, Co Cork, said it was “lucky there was no loss of life or stock” during the incident.

Wycherly said all his neighbours tried to help him, but he “couldn’t let them into the yard” due to safety concerns.

He said shed builders, Derry O’Donovan Machinery and Buildings, “dropped everything” and moved in to remove the damaged steel.

Rainfall

February’s rainfall levels have so far exceeded the long-term average for the month in many counties already, with the final week of this month yet to be accounted for, according to Met Éireann.

The majority of this rainfall has occurred in the last week alone.

At Met Éireann’s weather station in Athenry, Co Galway, some 41mm of rain fell between Friday and Sunday, 32% of the 130mm recorded so far at the station this month.

The southeast received lower levels of rainfall

At Cork Airport, 29.3mm of rain was recorded over the same period, 30% of the total 99.2mm recorded at the station so far in February.

The southeast received lower levels of rainfall, with 22.5mm recorded at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, over the three days, 28% of that recorded in February so far.

