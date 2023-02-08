I see the malting barley conference is back on again this year. It will, of course, show some of the findings from the Teagasc-Boortmalt joint programme. The aim of that programme was to make malting barley as profitable as winter wheat. The three-year programme was extended to six years.

I was told once that the conference is held in Enniscorthy, as it is this year, because the crowd in Wexford are quieter than some of the malting barley growers further north and west. It does seem strange not to at least move location each year.

On another note, I’m no expert and I know it could be raining on 24 February, but surely it could have been held a bit earlier given that the end of February is a very busy time on tillage farms when weather allows.

Anyone would think they didn’t want people to see the results of the joint programme.