Strathroy and Tirlán were the pace setters for a 1 million litre dairy farmer during January.

Shown in Table B is the range in January prices for milk produced at two different qualities as highlighted in Table 1 on the opposite page.

Following the severe price cuts implemented by most processors, base prices averaged 43.37p/l for January, which is 5.6p/l below the corresponding figure for December and the lowest monthly average since May 2022.

On high-solids milk, the average price across all processors was 46.38p/l in January, down from 52.45p/l during the previous month

Tirlán/Fivemiletown is out in front with its A+B-C hybrid price of 47.81p/l, which is 0.9p/l more than its standard price, despite both being calculated at the same butterfat and protein percentage.

It is understood that most Tirlán suppliers have opted for the hybrid payment option over the conventional system.

Sandwiched in between the Tirlán prices is Strathroy on 47.74p/l, a gain of five places from the previous league.

Aurivo climbs one spot to fourth, while Glanbia Cheese slips one place to fifth, with Dale Farm down three spots to sixth. Lakeland slips from top of the table to bottom for January.

Average milk solids

For milk produced at average solids, prices averaged 45.73p/l, down 6p/l on the previous month.

Strathroy leads this analysis, rising from last to first place thanks mainly to its starting price of 45.5p/l.

In contrast, Lakeland Dairies makes the same move in the opposite direction.

Tirlán takes second and third places, with Aurivo climbing one spot to fourth.

12-month rolling average

Shown in Table C are rolling milk prices over the 12 months from February 2022 to January 2023, based on alternate-day collection.

Tirlán continues to lead our analysis for high-solids milk with a price of 47.94p/l, up 0.7p/l from the previous milk league, followed by Lakeland Dairies in second.

The rolling prices include back-payments being made on 2022 supplies by both companies.

On average-solids milk, Tirlán is again out in front with no positional changes to the previous milk league.

