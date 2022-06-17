Strathroy had processing arrangements with Tipperary Co-op and North Cork Co-op, but these were coming under pressure as milk supply grew in the south.

Strathroy, the Co Tyrone-based milk supplier, has written to its Republic of Ireland milk suppliers to alert them to the fact that all milk supply curbs have been removed.

It had proposed in 2021 to about 150 of its suppliers in the Republic that milk price over peak would be different for additional volumes over a reference volume.

In effect, Strathroy has proposed a two-tier milk pricing model from March to June to cope with additional milk supplies at peak.

Strathroy had processing arrangements with Tipperary Co-op and North Cork Co-op, but these were coming under pressure as milk supply grew in the south.

However, as milk supply in 2022 has come back from the highs of 2021 and because Strathroy now has a dryer up and going onsite in Omagh, it can handle the additional peak milk volume.

The move by Strathroy comes as Glanbia has already removed restrictions and curbs on milk supply for 2022 and 2023.