Round bales of this year’s barley straw are making between €15 and €20/bale from the field, with the lowest prices this week seen in Co Meath. Most farmers are asking €20/bale around the country, however some have had to lower their initial asking price in order to get this year’s stock shifted.

“I originally had it up for €20/bale, but I dropped it back to €18 in order to try and be a bit more competitive. It’s not as good as last year’s stuff, but we were lucky to get it. Straw will be scarce,” one farmer in Kildare told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Meanwhile, a farmer in Co Offaly sold last year’s barley straw for €25/bale this week.

Round bales of wheaten straw are that bit cheaper and are selling for around the €16/bale mark around the country.

Large 8x4x3 bales of wheaten straw are making €45/bale, while 8x4x3 barley straw bales are making €30.

A tillage farmer in Co Tipperary said: “We have put in the max for chopping, but because ground conditions were so bad we ended up chopping nearly all the straw, both wheat and barley.

“This decision was taken purely on ground conditions and to try to preserve the soils.”