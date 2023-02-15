In announcing payments under the 2022 Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “Based on its success since its introduction, I have decided to include the Straw Incorporation Measure in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, with a commitment to run an annual scheme for the next five years.”
The scheme is indeed popular with tillage farmers with 2,500 applications received in 2022, up 550 on 2021 levels while the area of ground entered increased by almost 14,000ha to reach 52,480ha. There was in the region of €11m paid to approximately 2,450 farmers in 2022 with a slightly lower annual budget of €10m allocated under CAP.
