The last of the straw is now being gathered around the country. \ CJ Nash

With many farmers finishing up the cereal crop harvest this week, the majority of straw that is available for sale is now on the market and as is to be expected, some sellers are reporting that the phones are quieter this week, but prices look to be holding in the straw market.

Many tillage farmers now have straw in sheds, with the intention of selling later in the season or for their regular customers who they deliver and sell to throughout the winter.

Off the field, the lowest prices being reported for spring barley straw are in Co Wexford at €15/bale (4X4 spring barley) for regular customers, while regular customers further up the country continue to pay approximately €18/bale.

Non-regulars can expect to pay €20/bale off the field in Munster and the majority of Leinster for spring barley straw.

Moving west, and farmers taking bales off the field are paying €25-26/bale in Co Roscommon and €24/bale in parts of Donegal.

Straw delivered to parts of Limerick is making €28/bale, while there are reports of straw landing in parts of counties Clare and Galway for €25-26/bale, including transport costs, but this moves up to €28-30/bale in some parts.

Reportedly, 4X4 bales of wheaten straw are selling for €15-16/bale off the field, while 8X4X4s are making as much as €50/bale off the field.

Mushroom composters are taking significant amounts of wheaten straw out of the market, while wheaten straw has also been chopped. Oaten straw is also scarce on the ground due to the Straw Incorporation Measure.