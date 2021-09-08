Demand for straw has eased significantly in recent weeks as bumper yields in spring crops, and a marked recovery in both grass growth and silage reserves, has alleviated fears of a winter fodder shortage.

A surge in buying interest once harvesting of winter crops began in late July saw round bales of barley straw moving at prices from £20 to £25 before delivery, up £10 per bale on the previous summer.

However, while the top end of prices has now eased slightly, the main run of prices remain relatively steady, with round bales selling at £20 to £22 collected in the field.

Reports suggest buying interest for spring wheat straw is extremely limited at present.

But where bales are moving, prices are more typically £18 to £19 in the field.

