Straw bales on the M7 last Saturday failed to derail the Limerick hurlers from booking their place in the all-Ireland hurling final.
Their battle with Waterford was delayed by half an hour due to tailbacks on the M7 after a number of straw bales fell off a lorry, delaying the team.
While many a Déise supporter surely hoped the delay would put off the all-Ireland champions, their hopes were quashed with Limerick coming out the victors by 1-25 to 0-17. Maybe the straw bales netted them the win…
