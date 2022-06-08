Members of Unite the Union are on strike at Moy Park’s feed mill in Randalstown over a dispute about pay and holiday entitlements.

The strike began on Monday at 7am and was still ongoing when the Irish Farmers Journal went to press.

In a statement, Unite said that the strike had “shut down production” at the mill, which manufactures feed for Moy Park’s poultry units.

However, a spokesperson for Moy Park has refuted the union’s claims, stating that the strike “has not caused disruption to operations” at the company’s site on the Moneynick Road.

The dispute surrounds an 8.6% pay increase for staff at the mill, which Unite are arguing is linked to changes to holiday and special day premiums.