Representatives from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have all indicated a willingness to see the swift establishment of an independent overseer of the food industry.

The food ombudsman - due to be established “over the course of this year” according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue – will enforce the EU directive governing unfair trading practices, which came into effect in July 2021.

Members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on agriculture have told the Irish Farmers Journal that the office of the food ombudsman must be established with powers that will enable officials to fine bodies in the agri-food industry when evidence has been gathered indicating a breach of unfair trading rules.

Adequate resources must also be granted to the regulator, the TDs and senators said, to allow them to sufficiently execute their duties.

Fianna Fáil – Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD

Minister McConalogue has said that the establishment of the ombudsman has become a “key priority” for him and that increasing the transparency within the agri-food sector’s pricing regimes would be of benefit to family farms.

“It is important, I believe, to have a strong independent office nationally, which can actually improve price transparency in the food supply chain and ultimately ensure that family farms and primary producers get a fair deal,” the Minister told listeners of Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1 this week.

“It is really important that we have a healthy relationship right throughout our food sector and it is really important that retailers respect the role of family farmers.

“I’m hoping we will have the legislation introduced this quarter, this Dáil term, and then to bring it through the Dáil and Seanad over the next few months and then over the course of this year, to have the office established,” he said while attending the agri-food trade exhibition in Dubai this week.

“I think it would be a really useful mechanism and facilitator in relation to what is happening in the market place, somebody that is outside that that does not have any invested interests in the system, shining a light on what’s going on and bringing that transparency,” he said.

Sinn Féin - Matt Carthy TD

Carthy outlined his position on the establishment of a food ombudsman by emphasising that the tackling of "cartel-like" behaviour by beef processors should be the official’s initial priority.

Surveillance powers and the ability to levy fines in proven cases of unfair trading practices were among the statutory instruments proposed by Carthy for the office to be able to enforce its duties.

“We have also echoed the calls of farmers in calling for this to take the form of an independent meat regulator, though we believe the most important thing is that it be given the powers necessary to tackle unfair trading practices and ‘cartel-like’ behaviour in the sector, as well as the resources to do so.

“Too often the approach of successive governments has been to perhaps legislate to empower regulators and authorities, but not resourcing those same agencies to actually meet their potential.

“The low water-mark for powers ascribed to the office should be those currently proposed to be granted to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), related to surveillance and the power to levy fines based on a percentage of turnover or a set amount.”

Fine Gael – Senator Tim Lombard

Senator and Co Cork dairy farmer Tim Lombard expressed dissatisfaction with the timeframe under which the establishment of a food ombudsman has been progressing.

Senator Lombard recognised the need to adequately fund the office, in order for the balance of power to be tilted away from the food industry.

“The balance of power must be addressed and I think the establishment of a properly-resourced food ombudsman’s office on a statutory footing is an appropriate resolution.

“We saw a small amount of funding given to this initiative in the Budget, but it did not reflect the ambition that is needed and the scale of issues faced by farmers and food producers in Ireland.

“I have pointed out on several occasions that I am disappointed this has not happened sooner - we are in Government almost two years now and this should have been made a priority to have completed sooner.

“As mentioned, this office needs to be able to have a significantly positive impact on the industry, therefore having the office on a statutory footing with the power to investigate, question, fine and publish information and establish areas where legislation and regulations is needed is absolutely crucial.”

Social Democrats - Holly Cairns TD

The Social Democrats’ Holly Cairns stated that the ombudsman should engage directly with small farmers to understand the issues facing producers on the ground.

Statutory powers must be granted, Cairns argued, to the ombudsman to allow for the adequate fulfilment of its duties.

“Too often small farmers and producers have little recourse to unfair practices. However, I have been strongly advocating for food regulators with statutory powers to oversee and intervene in the sector.

“I have specifically called for an independent beef regulator to address the structural inequalities in that industry. I am worried that an ombudsman will not have the powers to tackle this sector.

“An ombudsman will only be effective if the office is resourced properly with staff and capacities to properly engage with such a broad sector spread across the country.

“The ombudsman needs to engage with producers and farmers directly to understand the challenges they face and how oversight can help ordinary people."