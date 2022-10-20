PN O’Gorman held a successful auction of 26.4c at Coolroe, Ballycullane, Co Wexford.
Bidding opened at €160,000 and was taken by four bidders to €280,000. After reaching €300,000, two bidders remained in contest and the bidding continued to €330,000.
At that stage the property was declared on the market. One final bid of €335,000 secured the property, which was bought in trust. The price equalled €12,689/ac.
The same auctioneers also sold a well-located 4.7ac parcel at Gusserane, New Ross, at auction.
“Bidding opened at €60,000 and with two bidders involved it rose to €100,000, at which stage it was put on the market. The property sold for €115,000 and both bidders were local farmers,” according to the auctioneer.
Savills and Loman Dempsey Property Consultants achieved a strong price of €17,300/ac for the 182ac Parkstown Farm at Ballivor, Co Meath.
The property has a historic period house and extensive farm buildings, with winter accommodation for about 550 head of cattle and 3,000 tonnes of grain storage.
The agents carried out about 20 viewings over a four-week period ahead of the auction.
At the sale, there were bids from individuals living in Ireland and abroad, before Trim auctioneer Loman Dempsey dropped the hammer at €3.15m. The buyer is believed to be Irish-based with farming interests.
“The sale shows that large-scale, commercial farms continue to attract demand from international and local cash buyers who are attracted to farmland as a long-term investment, seeing it as an inflationary hedge,” head of country agency at Savills James Butler said after the sale.
In Co Kerry, Tom Spillane & Co auctioned a 74.29ac farm at Ballygree, Castleisland, at the Royal Hotel, Killarney.
Two local individuals contested the auction. Bidding started at €700,000 and rose in bids of €50,000 up to €850,000 and then went on in smaller bids to €870,000.
Four more bids brought it to €920,000, at which point the property was withdrawn. After some negotiation, the property was formally sold to a local farmer for a figure believed to be in excess of €1m, equal to approximately €14,500/ac.
There is an old farmhouse and outbuildings on the land, all in poor repair.
