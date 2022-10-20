The 26.4ac at Ballycullane, Co Wexford, sold at auction by PN O'Gorman made €12,689/ac.

PN O’Gorman held a successful auction of 26.4c at Coolroe, Ballycullane, Co Wexford.

Bidding opened at €160,000 and was taken by four bidders to €280,000. After reaching €300,000, two bidders remained in contest and the bidding continued to €330,000.

At that stage the property was declared on the market. One final bid of €335,000 secured the property, which was bought in trust. The price equalled €12,689/ac.

The same auctioneers also sold a well-located 4.7ac parcel at Gusserane, New Ross, at auction.

“Bidding opened at €60,000 and with two bidders involved it rose to €100,000, at which stage it was put on the market. The property sold for €115,000 and both bidders were local farmers,” according to the auctioneer.

Savills and Loman Dempsey achitved €3.15m for the 182ac Parkstown House in Co Meath.

Savills and Loman Dempsey Property Consultants achieved a strong price of €17,300/ac for the 182ac Parkstown Farm at Ballivor, Co Meath.

The property has a historic period house and extensive farm buildings, with winter accommodation for about 550 head of cattle and 3,000 tonnes of grain storage.

The agents carried out about 20 viewings over a four-week period ahead of the auction.

At the sale, there were bids from individuals living in Ireland and abroad, before Trim auctioneer Loman Dempsey dropped the hammer at €3.15m. The buyer is believed to be Irish-based with farming interests.

This is the large cattle and grain yard at Parkstown Farm.

“The sale shows that large-scale, commercial farms continue to attract demand from international and local cash buyers who are attracted to farmland as a long-term investment, seeing it as an inflationary hedge,” head of country agency at Savills James Butler said after the sale.

Tom Spillane and Co sold the 74.29ac at Ballygree, Castleisland, for €14,500/ac.

In Co Kerry, Tom Spillane & Co auctioned a 74.29ac farm at Ballygree, Castleisland, at the Royal Hotel, Killarney.

Two local individuals contested the auction. Bidding started at €700,000 and rose in bids of €50,000 up to €850,000 and then went on in smaller bids to €870,000.

Four more bids brought it to €920,000, at which point the property was withdrawn. After some negotiation, the property was formally sold to a local farmer for a figure believed to be in excess of €1m, equal to approximately €14,500/ac.

There is an old farmhouse and outbuildings on the land, all in poor repair.