Top-priced heifers at the Donegal Friesian Breeders Club sale in Raphoe.

Quality calved heifers were in demand at the Donegal Friesian Breeders Club annual March show and sale held in Raphoe Mart last Wednesday.

The sale comprised of 54 lots consigned by some of Donegal’s leading dairy herds.

Twenty-two heifers sold for prices in excess of €2,200, with Northern Ireland customers very active for stock.

Some of the top-yielding heifers were milking up to 35 litres per day. An overall clearance rate of 85% was achieved, with 45 calved heifers sold for an average price of €2,182.

Top price

The top price of €2,900 was paid for Culcara Lotus Fame 2 1844 (lot 13) bred by Charles McCandless, Culdaff.

She was judged champion of the pre-sale by judge Roy Patterson of the Bindale herd, Castlefin.

She is backed by 11 generations of VG- or EX-classified dams from the Fame family. Calved since the end of November, she is projected to yield 8,300kg milk, 570kg milk solids, in her first lactation.

Her VG86-classified dam recorded 13,027kg milk, 839kg milk solids, in her third lactation (305 d).

Culcara Canyon Joy 1 (lot 25) sold for €2,580, the second-highest price on the day. She is also bred by Charles McCandless, Culdaff.

Calved since 25 January, she is currently yielding 32 litres per day. Her dam has averaged over 11,000kg of milk, 767kg milk solids, in her four lactations to date.

Reserve champion

Reserve champion of the pre-sale show Culcara Lotus Janice 2 (lot 39) sold for €2,550, achieving the third-highest price of the sale.

She is bred from the same sire as the champion heifer – Monamore Lotus, a Carlino son.

Iskaheen Fransisco Freya (lot 36) bred by R&S Mackey, Muff, sold for €2,440. Calved five weeks, she is currently milking 32 litres per day.

Other prices

A selection of other prices from the top-end of the sale includes:

Ballyelly Aladdin Ashleigh (lot 47) bred by Norman and Trevor Lockhart, Ramelton. Freshly calved just over two weeks, she is currently milking 26 litres per day. She sold for €2,400.

Ballyelley Outlaw Tracy Red (lot 9) bred by Norman and Trevor Lockhart sold for €2,400. The sole red and white heifer in the sale is currently milking 34 litres per day.

Monien Lancelot Frances (lot 32) bred by Alan Macbeth, Ballindrait, also sold for €2,400. Recently calved, two weeks fresh. Her VG-classified dam has averaged 9,212kg milk, 668kg milk solids, in her three lactations to date, with protein to 3.64%.

Drumcairn 1st Class Fiona (lot 30) bred by Richard Tinney, Drumcairn, Letterkenny, sold for €2,300. Fresh calved just over one week and aged 23 months, she is currently yielding 25 litres per day. Her VG88-classified dam had a lifetime longevity of eight lactations.