Top priced animal of the day was David Clarke's Eastvalley Sonnyboy, which sold for €4,200.

A total of 57 of the 71 animals exhibited at the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society sale sold under auctioneer Francis McGowan’s hammer at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

A mixture of continental and non-continental bulls and heifers were presented for sale.

Twenty-five Angus bulls out of the 26 sold to an average of €2,475.

The top price in the Angus section went to breeder Thomas Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, for his bull Clooncarne Urban, sired by Stouphill Bomber from a Rawburn Boss Hog dam, that sold for €4,000.

The Mulligan family also had the third-top-priced Angus bull with Clooncarne Unai, sired by the herd’s stockbull Knockmountagh Robert, selling for €3,600.

Top price in the Angus section went to the Mulligan family for their bull Clooncarne Urban, which sold for €4,000.

Benny Mulrennan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, saw his entry Lisnanean Ultan, a son of Luddenmore Fionn G441, sell for €3,700 for the second-top price in the Angus section.

Gerard Regan finished off the top prices with his entry Driney US Marshal, a son of Western Diego, selling for €3,300.

Angus heifers

All six Angus heifers present sold at an average of €2,505.

Bernard Kerins, Ballymote, Co Sligo, achieved the top price of €3,500 for Kerins Tammi, one of the four Angus heifers he put forward.

A daughter of Kerins Revolver, she was scanned in-calf to Sallowglen Jamie to calve in January.

Victor Vogan, Cootehill, Co Cavan, sold the sole red Angus of the day, with his maiden heifer Fitzgavaghan Red Unique, sired by Lidssuff Red Pepper from a Tomriland Elliot R276 dam, seeing the hammer fall at €3,000.

Clonaltra Rodri, exhibited by Terry Bradley, sold for €3,750.

The non-continentals were finished up with two of the three Hereford bulls selling to an average of €1,750, while four of the five Limousin bulls sold to an average of €3,050.

Robbie Lloyd, Mohill, Co Leitrim, saw his bull Farnaught Roderick, sired by Ampertaine Gigolo from a Wilodge Tonka cow, sell for €3,600.

Robbie’s second lot, Farnaught S-1304, sired by Claragh Neymar, sold for the joint second-top price in the Limousins when he was knocked down for €3,000.

Michael Tarpey, Elphin, Co Roscommon, also saw his bull, Boyanagh Rodrigo, sired by Lodge Hamlet, go on to sell for €3,000.

Charolais bulls

Twenty of the 30 Charolais bulls present sold at an average of €3,050.

David Clarke, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, saw his twin bulls achieve both top and second-top price.

Eastvalley Sonnyboy, sired by Doonally New from a Blelack Digger dam, was knocked down at €4,200, while his twin brother Eastvalley Storm preceded him and sold for €4,000.

Thomas Mulligan, Dromod, Co Leitrim, had success in two breeds with Currycamp San Antonio, a Drumcullen JJ son from a Goldstar Echo dam, selling for €3,900, while Terry Bradley, Moate, Co Westmeath, achieved €3,750 for his Clonaltra Rodri, a son of Carrickbrack Hutch.

For more, see this week's Irish Farmers Journal.