Agri Food exports up 6% in first half 2021 compared to the same period last year

EU agri food exports have performed well in the first half of 2021 after a slow first quarter, with increased exports to the US and a downward movement in UK exports the key trend.

Overall, exports rose by almost 6% to €95.3bn, compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

The January-June period saw significant increase in exports to a number of trading partners compared to the same period in 2020.

The US was the leading growth market with exports up by €1.65bn and growth seen across the majority of products.

However, the biggest increases were for wine (+36%), spirits and liqueurs (+41%) and preparations of vegetables (+20%). Exports to China rose by €627m, underpinned by strong pigmeat (+10%) and coarse grain and wine demand.

Despite the overall increase, exports to Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Kuwait were down.

Exports to the UK continued to fall (down by 2%), with pigmeat notably down by almost 25%. Despite this, the UK remains the EU’s top export destination for agri food, accounting for 22% of exports.

Imports into the EU fell by 1% to €61.8bn, largely driven by the reduction in imports from the UK, down €2bn or 30% on the same period last year. With the exception of spirits and liqueurs, all product categories reported lower imports from the UK.

Export values in the first half of 2021 saw major increases for wine (up 33%) and spirits and liqueurs (up 35%).

Pigmeat exports also increased by €485m (10%). However, dairy exports were more depressed, infant food was down €566m (13%), butter down €161m (20%) and milk powders and whey down €100m (4%).