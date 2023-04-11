Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for several counties. \ Barry Cronin

Met Éireann has warned of strong gusts for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a yellow wind warning now in place.

Tuesday will see “very strong” gusts developing from 3pm, with some disruption caused between then and 9pm tonight. There will be strong southerly winds, veering westerly.

Counties Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow are to be affected.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the national broadcaster says there will be widespread gusts of between 90km/h and 110km/h and that these may be stronger in exposed areas.

These gusts are to commence from 8am and will conclude by 8pm.

Counties Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow are to be hit.

