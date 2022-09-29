The house and farmyard are together.

Strong buyer interest in a 83.5ac residential farm with a farmyard in Co Tipperary has seen the landowners and auctioneers decide to bring the property to auction.

The farm at Dangan, Clonakenny, Roscrea, was on sale from REA Seamus Browne by private treaty with an asking price of €750,000.

However, the combination of the strong demand for farmland in Co Tipperary and the positive features of the farm saw the agent receive a high number of enquiries from potential buyers.

As a result, it will now go for online auction on Friday 7 October with a guide price of €800,000.

The farm is situated close to Clonakenny village, c10km from Roscrea and c14km from Templemore. The farm is held in Folio TY19410.

The farm lies in an area of good land and good farming.

The farm is in one block and all in grass. It has public road frontage, a water supply and is well fenced. The land will be very productive with a small amount of improvement work, the auctioneers say.

Traditional style

The farmyard is traditional in style and has a three-bay round-roofed hayshed with lean-to on both sides, a slatted cattle shed with centre feed passage, a concrete silage slab and a traditional cut-stone outbuilding.

The farmhouse is a three-bedroom bungalow, which is now in need of renovation. It is 1,012 square feet (94 square metres) in area. It has living room, a kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and bathroom.

The house has oil central heating, double glazed windows and a private well. Outside, there are storage sheds, a lawn area and a tarmac driveway.

The farm goes for sale in one lot by online auction on 7 October at 10am on the Bidnow platform.