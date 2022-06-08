Buying demand for factory fit lambs sold through the live ring intensified in NI this week, lifting prices by £5 to £6 per head.

Multiple reports from mart managers put slaughter fit lambs above the £140 mark with some exceptional lots suited to the butcher trade making upwards to £150.

Setting the pace

Buyers for plants in the Republic of Ireland are setting the pace with southern abattoirs paying to €8.40/kg, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 678p/kg.

To keep pace, local plants were paying 670p/kg early this week, but 5p to 10p/kg more was on offer to stop farmers with bigger numbers selling through the live ring.

Britain

In Britain, demand is outstripping supply. Lamb prices have soared to 700p/kg, up from 660p to 670p/kg last week.

In marts, the Standard Quality Quotation price was hovering around 330p/kg earlier this week which points to a finished price around 700p to 710p/kg.

In the NI beef trade, processing demand for cattle is steady this week, with quotes of 432p/kg at the upper end of the market, although deals of 446p to 450p/kg are on offer.

