Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Strong milk price drives demand for quality in-calf dairy heifers and cows
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Strong milk price drives demand for quality in-calf dairy heifers and cows

By on
The numbers of dairy in-calf heifers on offer continues to increase in the past few weeks. The trade has continued quite strong, with plenty of buyers in the market place.
The numbers of dairy in-calf heifers on offer continues to increase in the past few weeks. The trade has continued quite strong, with plenty of buyers in the market place.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Dairy
Member
Who is the new CEO at Carbery Group?
News
Who is the new CEO at Carbery Group?
By Eoin Lowry on 25 October 2017
Member
New culling tool launched
News
New culling tool launched
By Jack Kennedy on 25 October 2017
Member
Storms hit October milk prices by €20m
News
Storms hit October milk prices by €20m
By Jack Kennedy on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Changing breeding policy and cow type in Down
Dairylink
Changing breeding policy and cow type in Down
By Peter McCann on 24 October 2017
Member
Flame rises to the top at National Dairy Show
Pedigree
Flame rises to the top at National Dairy Show
By Shane Murphy on 24 October 2017
Member
Watch: maximising on-farm resources on Dairylink farms
Dairylink
Watch: maximising on-farm resources on Dairylink farms
By Peter McCann on 16 October 2017
dairy cattle
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
View ad
20 PBR HO/FR Incalf Heifers
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
View ad
Incalf heifers
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...
View ad
mobile hydraulic cattle crush
mobile hydraulic cattle crush operated by just the touch of a finger operated by...
View ad
turnovercrates
new hydraulic turnover cattle crates from 7,000 call joe 0872517061 laois/kild...
View ad

Place ad