There was a strong recovery in the land market in Wicklow in 2022. The supply of land for sale increased and prices also rose.

Thirty holdings were placed on the market, well up on the 11 of the year before. The total area involved was 1,669ac, also well up on 2021 when it was just 445ac.

Average price rose by 23% to €15,079/ac. That was an increase of €2,799/ac. The 16 holdings under 40ac averaged €15,603/ac on sale. The 14 farms over 40ac in size averaged €14,381/ac on sale.

Half of the farms that sold were bought by the business category of buyer. This broad group includes business owners and farmers with significant off-farm income. The other half of farms were shared quite equally between beef, dairy, sheep and mixed enterprise farmers.

Twenty of the holdings placed on the market were put up for auction, usually online as well as in person. These auctions performed well, with 16 seeing a sale made on the day.

Strong sellers included 124ac at Knocknaboley for €1.05m, 50.6ac at Knockenree, Avoca for €1.055m and 64ac at Oghill Lower, Redcross for €1m - all sold by Quinn Property.

Across the mountains in West Wicklow, Jordan Town & Country sold 43ac at Hollywood for €465,000 and 28ac at Grangecon for €440,000.

Among the private treaty sales was a 217ac estate at Kilnamanagh, Glenealy sold by Savills for a good, seven figure sum.

Average: €15,079

% change on 2021: 23

Acres offered: 1,669

Total number of farms: 30

Price range: €7,000 to €25,000

Most active buyers: business

Weighted average: €14,148

Number of transactions: 28