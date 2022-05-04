Reports indicate that sales of sheepmeat continue to perform positively with high volumes moved for the Islamic festival of Ramadan, which took place on Monday of this week.

There are some attempts by factories to ease hogget prices back but with firm demand and supplies starting to follow a seasonal decline there has not been any major change to date.

Specialist finishers and regular sellers handling large numbers continue to negotiate prices of €7.25/kg to €7.40/kg and higher in cases for hoggets meeting desired carcase specification.

Quotes for spring lambs are solid, with prices starting at €8/kg for quality-assured lamb and rising on average to €8.10/kg to €8.20/kg. Read more in Sheep Trends.