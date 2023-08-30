Almost 1,000 ewes lambs showed up for sale by Crockataggart Farms last week in Swatragh Mart, Co Derry.

The fourth annual sale by Eoin and Jonathan Kelly of Crockataggart Farms, Draperstown saw nearly 100 pens of well-presented sheep on offer across a range of different breeds.

The strongest demand was for Cheviot Mules, which are bred by crossing Bluefaced Leicester rams to Cheviot ewes.

The top pen of Cheviot Mules made £142 with the run of lots going for £115 to £120.

The top pen of Scotch Halfbreds, which are Border Leicester-Cheviot crosses, also made £142, and the rest of the lots sold from £102 to £132.

The sale started with 20 pens of well-marked Mule ewe lambs. The first pen made £125 and the bulk of lots were sold for £95 to £105.

Demand eased slightly for the Kerry Hill Mules, which are bred by crossing Bluefaced Leicester rams to Kerry Hill ewes, with the highest priced pen making £105.

The hammer dropped at £132 on three occasions for Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs, and the best-priced Suffolk Mules made £125.

A few pens of pure-bred, non-registered Texel ewe lambs were offered up. The top pen made £112, and the other lots went for £100 to £105.

Several ewe lambs from Crockataggart and other flocks were auctioned off for charity throughout the sale. For example, a single Cheviot Mule ewe lamb raised £300 for Marie Curie.

This pen of Mule ewe lambs made £102.

This pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs made £112.

This pen of Mule ewe lambs made £90.

This pen of Kerry Hill Mule ewe lambs made £102.

This pen of Scotch Halfbred ewe lambs made £142.

This pen of Mule ewe lambs made £98.

This pen of Suffolk Mule ewe lambs made £125.

This pen of Mule ewe lambs made £95.

This pen of Cheviot Mule ewe lambs made £118.