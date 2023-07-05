The cattle trade remained relatively unchanged over the last 7 days, with very little movement across most stock categories.

In some cases the mart trade is outperforming the factory trade. Some of the mart managers I spoke to this week have been surprised at the way in which the trade is holding up in contrast to the factory trade.

The changing landscape of the beef finishing trade in terms of a few finishers finishing thousands of cattle on contract means these larger “super finishers” will have been insulated from a lot of the factory cuts recently, and remain strong at the ringside. Taking a look at the 600kg+ heifers this week they are still coming in at €2.88/kg for the top end cattle.

It’s a similar story in the bullock rings, with heavy bullocks over 600kg coming in at €2.83/kg. This is well ahead of what these cattle are worth to an ordinary farmer in a factory lairage. Northern Ireland agents have also been more active in marts in the last week looking for heavy cattle.

The grass cattle trade has also remained firm, with the recent rains giving a flush of growth in the south. Top end 400-500kg heifers were actually up 10 cent/kg on last week’s trading coming in at €3/kg. Lighter average quality bullocks from 350-500kg ranged in price from €2.38-€2.39/kg.

Live exporters continue to remain very active, with a number of leading exporters operating at Iveragh marts special sale of weanlings on Tuesday. There was just a handful of weanling bulls sold under €3/kg with exporters very fit for the top end lots.

Heifer weanlings also saw a positive week’s trading, with 300-400kg average quality heifers coming in at €2.79/kg. Top end 300-400kg heifers sold for an average price of €3.34/kg.