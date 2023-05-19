Kildare Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) livestock chair Paul McDonald has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to fast-track stronger laws around dog control following recent devastating attacks on cattle in the north Kildare area.

According to the IFA, in the past number of days, a yearling bullock belonging to a north Kildare farmer had to be put down by vets due to horrific injuries caused by a dog attack.

It also claimed another bullock had to be put down a month ago having also been targeted by a dog.

“The devastation being caused by uncontrolled dogs across the country is not acceptable and the delay by the Minister to act on this prevalent issue is not good enough,” McDonald said.

The farmer cannot sleep at night without fear

The effects, he said, of such an attack on a farm are widespread.

"The farmer cannot sleep at night without fear of losing another animal. More must be done immediately to ensure farmers around the country stop bearing the costs of such devastating attacks,” he added.

Stricter laws

The Minister continues to fail in implementing stricter laws and the longer farmers have to wait, the more common these sorts of attacks will become, McDonald argued.

Stronger regulations were brought before cabinet in recent months, which the IFA recognised as a step in the right direction, but more is needed to be done to not just prevent dog attacks on livestock, but bring forward serious consequences for the owners of dogs found attacking livestock.

The IFA is appealing to all dog owners to be extra vigilant of their dogs and their whereabouts at all times, especially at this time of the year when livestock are now out grazing.