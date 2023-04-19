Samples were collected from 66 dairy farms and were analysed for bacteria counts. \ Donal O’Leary

A newly published study has found that hygiene in calf-rearing facilities varies across NI dairy farms, and is linked to factors related to both management and housing design.

Samples of milk, concentrates, drinking water, bedding and feeding equipment were collected from 66 dairy farms and analysed for bacteria counts.

The study, which involved scientists from the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute and Queen’s University Belfast, was led by PhD student, Aaron Brown. The researchers found that bacteria counts in water samples were “largely outside of target ranges” and “may indicate” a route for the spread of calf scour.

“Water hygiene was poorer in self-fill drinkers and tended to be poorer where the ease of cleaning was reduced. Promoting drinker cleaning routines may aid in reducing bacterial counts,” the paper reads.

Bacteria counts in milk replacer from automatic feeders tended to be lower than both manually mixed milk replacer and whole milk from the bulk tank.

The researchers suggest the cleaning mechanism in automatic feeders offers a hygiene benefit.

“Faecal contamination of starter feed (concentrates) was more likely in single-calf pens than in groups, which highlights a need to ensure fresh feed is offered to young calves frequently,” the paper states.

Equipment

With milk feeding equipment, bacteria counts were only lower in feeders that were cleaned after every use, while bacteria levels on teats were lower if hot water and detergent had been used for washing.

The study, which was published in the scientific journal Animals, found that bacteria counts from bedding samples were not impacted by the cleaning routine of pens, but were related to stocking density.

“Single-calf pens had higher TVC and TCC (bacteria counts) than group pens, which may be related to space allowance. Ensuring calves are provided with adequate pen space may be of benefit to health,” the paper reads.