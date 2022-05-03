Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more. The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1: Explain the following concepts in your own words.

Chemosynthetic bacteria.

Nitrogen fixation.

Microbiome.

Anaerobic environment.

Symbiotic relationship.

Task 2: Nitrogen is an essential ingredient for plant growth.

In your own words, explain why nitrogen must be ‘fixed’?

Draw your own diagram of the nitrogen cycle and label appropriately.

List two examples of synthetic nitrogen fertilisers.

Explain what is meant by soil fertility?

Task 3: The rumen

What is the pH of the rumen?

Explain the symbiotic relationship that occurs in the rumen.

Explain how the rumen is involved in the creation of greenhouse gases.

Task 4: Reticulum, omasum, abomasum

In which stomach chamber does rumination begin?

Explain the term rumination.

What is the purpose of the folds in the omasum?

What are the three regions of the abomasum?

Research HCI and its role in digestion.