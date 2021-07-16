The competition aims to promote tourism in Co Leitrim. / An Tóstal festival committee

Some 45 entries have been received by An Tóstal for its stylish silage competition this year.

The festival was first run nationwide in 1953, with the aim to encourage tourists from overseas to visit Ireland and support the tourism industry.

Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, is the only place in the country where the summer festival has continued.

The festival committee has organised the stylish silage competition for decorated bales of silage for the fifth year in a row.

The competition has been run since 2017 and, this year, entries have been of a very high standard, sheep farmer and chair of the festival committee Hugh James Gallagher has said.

The three categories which will be judged by the judging panel are those of family, businesses and community groups.

A top prize of €300 will be up for grabs for the winning family bale, while each of the other category winners will receive €200.

“This year, the number of entries has been a lot better than one might expect, given the circumstances,” Gallagher stated.

“The quality of the entries has been tremendous. The standard is well up and it is getting harder each year for entries to come up with new ideas,” he added.

Aurivo has sponsored the white bale wrap used to create the blank bale canvases by the farmers who donated the bales.

Tourism

The intention of the festival is still to generate tourist interest in Drumshanbo and the surrounding areas.

The bales will be left in place until the beginning of August for people to see.

“We have received good publicity every year we have ran the bale competition. It does definitely succeed in promoting Drumshanbo to people all over the country,” the committee chair added.

There are maps being printed by the festival committee which outline the route tourists and passers-by can take to see the bales entered into the competition. These maps will be placed in areas such as shops for those interested to see.

Competition

Two judges will decide upon the winning entries for the competition and they are former Leitrim Macra chair Ailish Connolly and cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council Paddy O’Rourke.

The competition winners will be announced live on the festival’s Facebook page.

The prizes on offer for the winners and runners-up have been sponsored by McHale, RJS Pharmacy and Mulvey’s Hardware of Drumshanbo.