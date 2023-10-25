Pick up a copy of this week’s print edition from your local newsagent or enjoy our e-paper online.
GPS trackers to clamp down on bogus slurry exports Over €450m in BISS payments issue to farmers Stability in global dairy commodity markets starting to improve - Ornua 25% of farmers tight for silage - Teagasc Online auctions for TB-negative cattle from locked-up herds Farmers ‘taken to the cleaners’ with fertiliser prices Cattle slurry imported by over 7,700 farmers Over 1,400 farmers removed from SCEP Department’s nitrates experts seek tightening of slurry rules Cross compliance special – we report on the almost 8,000 cross-compliance inspections carried out in 2022
DAERA loses badger cull legal challenge Farmers fear cattle backlog due to strike Change, or face a bleak future, NI farmers told Dale Farm takes pole position for September Solid trade for freshly calved Holstein heifers
Lorcan Roche Kelly examines the factors which led to the closure of Wyeth Aussies eyeing Canada-type trade deal Costs hit Moy Park profits
Dairy sector worth over €17bn to the Irish economy Does it pay to milk on this winter? Farms with mid-season flocks should have first paddocks closed
Calls for payments for uncut crops How the future of Irish whiskey will be secured by farms Investigating the right and wrong variety for alcohol production Focus – concentrate feeds & indoor health management The need for meal price reductions We looks at impressive gains made on a Co Tyrone finishing unit Concentrates storage – keeping up with TAMS specs for meal bins Winter management critical to performance Stress a huge factor in pneumonia incidence Lying space requirements for housed cattle
We visited Killarney Pumpkin Farm as they get into the spirit of Halloween Waterford’s Irish Wake Museum shows a unique and intrinsic element of Ireland’s heritage The importance of funding after farm succession – we outline the importance of funding yourself financially after handing over the farm The first responders making a difference in their community
A fiery trade for Salers in Gort Roy the top boy in Kilmallock sells for €3,600 Details of the Munster Angus Breeders Club autumn sale
We report on the dealer who sold the first two bioas tractors in Ireland Mint Massey Ferguson 7720S sells at Wexford auction – find out how much it went for Everything you need to know about the new quad safety rules
