News Headlines (ROI)

  • GPS trackers to clamp down on bogus slurry exports

  • Over €450m in BISS payments issue to farmers

  • Stability in global dairy commodity markets starting to improve - Ornua

  • 25% of farmers tight for silage - Teagasc

  • Online auctions for TB-negative cattle from locked-up herds

  • Farmers ‘taken to the cleaners’ with fertiliser prices

  • Cattle slurry imported by over 7,700 farmers

  • Over 1,400 farmers removed from SCEP

  • Department’s nitrates experts seek tightening of slurry rules

  • Cross compliance special – we report on the almost 8,000 cross-compliance inspections carried out in 2022

    • News Headlines (NI)

  • DAERA loses badger cull legal challenge

  • Farmers fear cattle backlog due to strike

  • Change, or face a bleak future, NI farmers told

  • Dale Farm takes pole position for September

  • Solid trade for freshly calved Holstein heifers

    • AgriBusiness

  • Lorcan Roche Kelly examines the factors which led to the closure of Wyeth

  • Aussies eyeing Canada-type trade deal

  • Costs hit Moy Park profits

    • Livestock

  • Dairy sector worth over €17bn to the Irish economy

  • Does it pay to milk on this winter?

  • Farms with mid-season flocks should have first paddocks closed

    • Tillage

  • Calls for payments for uncut crops

  • How the future of Irish whiskey will be secured by farms

  • Investigating the right and wrong variety for alcohol production

    • Focus – concentrate feeds & indoor health management

  • The need for meal price reductions

  • We looks at impressive gains made on a Co Tyrone finishing unit

  • Concentrates storage – keeping up with TAMS specs for meal bins

  • Winter management critical to performance

  • Stress a huge factor in pneumonia incidence

  • Lying space requirements for housed cattle

    • Irish Country Living

  • We visited Killarney Pumpkin Farm as they get into the spirit of Halloween

  • Waterford’s Irish Wake Museum shows a unique and intrinsic element of Ireland’s heritage

  • The importance of funding after farm succession – we outline the importance of funding yourself financially after handing over the farm

  • The first responders making a difference in their community

    • Pedigree

  • A fiery trade for Salers in Gort

  • Roy the top boy in Kilmallock sells for €3,600

  • Details of the Munster Angus Breeders Club autumn sale

    • Machinery

  • We report on the dealer who sold the first two bioas tractors in Ireland

  • Mint Massey Ferguson 7720S sells at Wexford auction – find out how much it went for

  • Everything you need to know about the new quad safety rules