Each of the conditions of this agreement operates separately. If any court or competent authority decides that any of them are unlawful or unenforceable, the remaining conditions will remain in full force and effect.

If we fail to insist that you perform any of your obligations under thisagreement, or if we do not enforce our rights against you, or if we delay in doing so, that will not mean that we have waived our rights against you and will not mean that you do not have to comply with those obligations. If we do waive a default by you, we will only do so in writing, and that will not mean that we will automatically waive any later default by you.

You may only transfer your rights or obligations under this agreement to another person if we agree in writing.

We may transfer our rights and obligations under this agreement to another organisation, but this will not affect your rights or our obligations under this agreement.

Our obligations under this agreement will be suspended and the time for performance of our obligations will be extended for the duration of the Event Outside Our Control.

If an Event Outside Our Control takes place that affects the performance of our obligations under this agreement:

We will not be liable or responsible for any failure to perform, or delay in performance of, any of our obligations under this agreement that is caused by any act or event beyond our reasonable control including failure of public or private telecommunications networks (Event Outside Our Control).

If we have to contact you or give you notice in writing, we will do so by e-mail or by pre-paid post to the address you provide to us in your request for the App.

If you wish to contact us in writing, or if any condition in this agreement requires you to give us notice in writing, you can send this to us by prepaid post to The Agricultural Trust, The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, D 12 or by email subs@agriculturaltrust.ie We will confirm receipt of this by contacting you in writing, normally by e-mail.

• you must immediately delete or remove the App from all Devices, and immediately destroy all copies of the App then in your possession, custody or control and certify to us that you have done so.

• you must immediately cease all activities authorised by this agreement, including your use of any Services;

We only supply the App for domestic and private use. You agree not to use the App for any commercial, business or resale purposes, and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

You acknowledge that the App has not been developed to meet your individual requirements, and that it is therefore your responsibility to ensure that the facilities and functions of the App meet your requirements.

You acknowledge that you have no right to have access to the App in source-code form.

You acknowledge that all intellectual property rights in the App, anywhere in the world belong to us or our licensors, that rights in the App are licensed (not sold) to you, and that you have no rights in, or to, the App, other than the right to use it in accordance with the terms of this agreement.

• not collect or harvest any information or data from any Service or our systems or attempt to decipher any transmissions to or from the servers running any Service.

• not use the App or any Service in a way that could damage, disable, overburden, impair or compromise our systems or security or interfere with other users; and

• not transmit any material that is defamatory, offensive or otherwise objectionable in relation to your use of the App or any Service;

• not infringe our intellectual property rights or those of any third party in relation to your use of the App or any Service including the submission of any material(to the extent that such use is not licensed by this AGREEMENT);

• not use the App or any Service in any unlawful manner, for any unlawful purpose, or in any manner inconsistent with this agreement, or act fraudulently or maliciously, for example, by hacking into or inserting malicious code, including viruses, or harmful data, into the App, any Service or any operating system;

• not to make alterations to, or modifications of, the whole or any part of the App, or permit the App or any part of it to be combined with, or become incorporated in, any other programs.

• not to copy the App except where such copying is incidental to normal use of the App, or where it is necessary for the purpose of back-up or operational security;

Except as expressly set out in this agreement or as permitted by any local law, you agree:

• download or stream a copy of the App onto a mobile telephone or tablet and to view, use and display the Apps on the Devices for your personal purposes only.

In consideration of you agreeing to abide by the terms of this agreement, we grant you a non-transferable, non-exclusive licence to use the App on the Devices, subject to these TOS, the Privacy Policy and the Appstore Rules, incorporated into this agreement by reference. We reserve all other rights.

The App or any Service may contain links to other independent third-party websites (Third-party Sites). Third-party Sites are not under our control, and we are not responsible for and do not endorse their content or their privacy policies (if any). You will need to make your own independent judgement regarding your interaction with any Third-party Sites, including the purchase and use of any products or services accessible through them.

We may make use of location data sent from the Devices. You can turn off this functionality at any time by turning off the location services settings for the App on the Device. If you use these Services, you consent to us for the transmission, collection, maintenance, processing and use of your location data and queries to provide and improve location-based products and services. You may withdraw this consent at any time by turning off the location services settings.

By using the App or any of the Services, you consent to us collecting and using technical information about the Devices and related software, hardware and peripherals for Services that are internet-based or wireless to improve our products and to provide any Services to you.

The terms of our privacy policy from time to time, available Here (Privacy Policy) are incorporated into this agreement by reference and apply to those Services. Additionally, by using the App or any Service, you acknowledge and agree that internet transmissions are never completely private or secure. You understand that any message or information you send using the App or any Service may be read or intercepted by others, even if there is a special notice that a particular transmission is encrypted.

You will be assumed to have obtained permission from the owners of the mobile telephone or handheld devices that are controlled, but not owned, by you and described below (Devices) and to download a copy of the App onto the Devices. You and they may be charged by your and their service providers for internet access on the Devices. You accept responsibility in accordance with the terms of this agreement for the use of the App or any Service on or in relation to any Device, whether or not it is owned by you.

From time to time updates to the App may be issued through the Appstore. Depending on the update, you may not be able to use the Services until you have downloaded the latest version of the App and accepted any new terms.

We may change these terms at any time without notice to you. Please check this page regularly.

The terms of this agreement apply to the App or any of the services accessible through the App (Services), including any updates or supplements to the App or any Service, unless they come with separate terms, in which case those terms apply. If any open-source software is included in the App or any Service, the terms of an open-source licence may override some of the terms of this agreement.

If you do not agree to the terms of this licence, we will not license the App to you and you must stop the downloading process now [by clicking on the "Cancel" button below. In this case the downloading process will terminate.

By downloading the Apps from the Appstore or clicking on the "Accept/Install" button below you agree to the terms of the licence which will bind you. The terms of the licence include, in particular, the privacy policy defined in condition 7 and limitations on liability in condition 19 and below.

We licence use of the Apps to you on the basis of this agreement and these TOS and subject to any rules or policies applied by an Appstore provider or operator from whose site you download the Apps (Appstore Rules). We do not sell the Apps to you. We remain the owners of the Apps at all times.

26. The Services

(a) Paid Subscription Services

The Agricultural Trust Digital Subscription (Premium and Standard Digital), The Agricultural Trust In App iTunes/Android Digital Subscription (Standard Digital), are paid subscription-based services (the Paid Subscription Services). The User must register, set up an account and pay a subscription to gain access to these services. The subscription fee is determined by The Agricultural Trust and can be subject to change at any time at our sole discretion. Subscription to any of the Paid Subscription Services is personal to the User and may not be transferred or assigned.

By subscribing for the Paid Subscription Services the User agrees to pay all fees and charges, including applicable taxes. In order to set up an account, the User must provide The Agricultural Trust or in the case of The Agricultural Trust In App Digital Subscription (Standard Digital) iTunes/Android, who process the payment on behalf of The Agricultural Trust, with valid credit card/debit card information, and by providing such information, the User thereby authorises The Agricultural Trust and where applicable ITunes/Android to bill all fees, charges and applicable taxes through that account as and when they become due. Any queries regarding billing on a User account must be raised with The Agricultural Trust within 30 days. All credit card/debit card details are entered on a secured page and they are securely processed via Realex.

The User will be billed in Euro or Sterling. Exchange settlements will be determined by agreements between the User and the credit card/debit card issuer. If The Agricultural Trust or where applicable Apple does not receive payment from the credit card/debit card issuer, the User agrees to pay all amounts due on the User's account upon demand. If we do not receive prompt payment for all fees, charges and applicable taxes, the User will be in default and we reserve the right to suspend the User's account and access to the Paid Subscription Services without notice.

Subject to any right of withdrawal under applicable law, fees, charges and applicable taxes are non-refundable.

The Agricultural Trust Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital), The Agricultural Trust In App Digital Subscription (Standard Digital), are subject to the additional terms and conditions as set out below.

(b) Digital Subscription (Standard Digital)

The TOS together with the additional terms set out below ("the Terms") apply to any contract between you and The Agricultural Trust when you subscribe for the supply of the Digital Subscription (Standard Digital).

i. You may only subscribe for the supply of the Digital Subscription (Standard Digital) if you are 18 years old or over and are capable of entering into legal contracts.

ii. In order to subscribe for the supply of the Digital Subscription (Standard Digital) you must register and set up an account on the Site and provide The Agricultural Trust with a current valid payment method. The following payment methods are accepted: Visa, MasterCard, Debit Card, Laser Card and PayPal.

iii. These are subscription services. You can subscribe for a monthly subscription (Monthly Subscription) which will continue month to month and The Agricultural Trust will bill the monthly subscription fee to your payment method unless and until you cancel your subscription or it is terminated by The Agricultural Trust.

iv. You can also subscribe for an annual subscription (Annual Subscription) which will continue year to year on Auto Renew and The Agricultural Trust will bill your payment method unless and until you cancel your subscription or it is terminated by The Agricultural Trust.

v. Your payment method will be billed each month in the case of a Monthly Subscription and each year in the case of an Annual Subscription on the calendar day corresponding to the commencement of your initial subscription for the supply of the Digital Subscription (Digital). In the event that there is no exact corresponding calendar day in a particular month The Agricultural Trust will bill your Payment Method on the nearest possible corresponding calendar day.

vi. If your subscription payment is not successfully settled with the billing period set out a term (v) above or you breach any of the Terms, The Agricultural Trust reserves the right to terminate your subscription immediately.

vii. In the case of Monthly Subscriptions all payments are non-refundable. In the case of Annual Subscriptions, where you cancel your subscription prior to the expiry of the year, you will be entitled to a refund of any full unused months remaining.

viii. You can cancel your Monthly Subscription at any time. To cancel your Monthly Subscription you need to telephone 353 1 4199525 or send an email subs@agriculturaltrust.ie at least ten business days in advance of your monthly billing date, which is calculated in accordance with term (v) above. You will continue to have access to the, Digital Subscription (Standard Digital) until the end of the monthly billing period.

ix. You can cancel your Annual Subscription at any time. To cancel your Annual Subscription you need to telephone 353 1 4199525 or send an email to cancel subs@agriculturaltrust.ie at least ten business days in advance of your annual billing date, which is calculated in accordance with term (v). You will continue to have access to the Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) for any unused portion of the month, calculated as the monthly anniversary of the date of your initial subscription, in which you cancel. The Agricultural Trust reserves the right to increase the subscription fees for the Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) at any time at its absolute discretion. Should The Agricultural Trust change the subscription fees, your renewal fee will be unaffected until you terminate your subscription, unless The Agricultural Trust notifies you by email or if you cancel your-auto-renew order and start up a new subscription.

x. The Agricultural Trust at it's absolute discretion reserves the right to decline to supply the Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) to any individual or company.

xi. For the purpose of the Terms of business days means Monday to Friday 9.00 am to 5.30 pm and any day which is not a public or bank holiday in the Republic of Ireland.

(c) The Agricultural Trust In App Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital)

The TOS together with the additional terms set out below (the Terms) apply to any contract between you and The Agricultural Trust when you subscribe for the supply of The Agricultural Trust In App Digital Subscription (Premium and Standard Digital) to you.

i. You may only subscribe for the supply of the In App Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) if you are 18 years old or over, are capable of entering into legal contracts.

ii. In order to subscribe for the supply of the In App Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) you must register and set up an account on the Application and provide iTunes/Google store with a current valid payment method (as determined by iTunes/Google store and set out in its terms and conditions), as payments are processed by iTunes/Google store on behalf of The Agricultural Trust.

iii. These are subscription services. You must subscribe for a monthly subscription (Monthly Subscription) which will continue month to month and Apple will, on behalf of The Agricultural Trust, bill the monthly subscription fee to your payment method unless and until you cancel your subscription or it is terminated.

iv. Your payment method will be billed in accordance with iTunes/Google store terms and conditions.

v. If your subscription payment is not successfully settled with the billing period set out in iTunes/Google store terms and conditions or you breach any of the Terms, The Agricultural Trust reserves the right to cease to supply to service to you.

vi. All refunds are paid in accordance with iTunes/Google store terms and conditions.

vii. You can cancel your Monthly Subscription at any time. To cancel your Monthly Subscription you need to do so via your iTunes/Android account and in the manner described in iTunes/Google store terms and conditions or turn off the auto renew setting on the Application. Your access to the In App Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) will be in accordance with iTunes/Google store terms and conditions.

viii. The Agricultural Trust reserves the right to increase the subscription fees for the In App Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) at any time at its absolute discretion. Should The Agricultural Trust change the subscription fees, your renewal fee will be unaffected until you terminate your subscription, unless The Agricultural Trust notifies you by email or if you cancel your-auto-renew order and start up a new subscription.

ix. The Agricultural Trust at it's absolute discretion reserves the right to decline to supply the In App Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital).

x. Given that payments for the In App Digital Subscription (Premium Digital and Standard Digital) will be processed by iTunes/Google store you will be required to comply with iTunes/Android terms and conditions.

(d) The Agricultural Trust may at its sole discretion offer bundle subscriptions to the Digital Subscription (Premium and Standard Digital) and the Home delivery service. Where such subscriptions are offered as part of a bundle the terms and conditions in relation to the individual subscriptions still apply, including the terms set above detailing how to cancel subscriptions. If a bundle subscription is cancelled, it is cancelled in its entirety.

(e) Email Newsletters: This free service (for which registration is required) is provided for informational services only and The Agricultural Trust makes no warranty as to the accuracy and reliability of any information obtained through this service or that any defects in the service will be corrected.

(f) Mobile Applications

The TOS together with the additional terms set out below apply to any contract between you and The Agricultural Trust when you download the Agricultural Trust Application.

Please read this section carefully before downloading the Agricultural Trust Application.

This document is an end user licence agreement (agreement) which is a legal agreement between you (End-user or you) and The Agricultural Trust (Licensor, us, or we).

We licence use of the Apps to you on the basis of this agreement and these TOS and subject to any rules or policies applied by an Appstore provider or operator from whose site you download the Apps (Appstore Rules). We do not sell the Apps to you. We remain the owners of the Apps at all times.

Important notice:

By downloading the Apps from the Appstore or clicking on the "Accept/Install" button below you agree to the terms of the licence which will bind you. The terms of the licence include, in particular, the privacy policy defined in condition 7 and limitations on liability in condition 19 and below.

If you do not agree to the terms of this licence, we will not license the App to you and you must stop the downloading process now [by clicking on the "Cancel" button below. In this case the downloading process will terminate.

Agreed terms

Acknowledgements

The terms of this agreement apply to the App or any of the services accessible through the App (Services), including any updates or supplements to the App or any Service, unless they come with separate terms, in which case those terms apply. If any open-source software is included in the App or any Service, the terms of an open-source licence may override some of the terms of this agreement.

We may change these terms at any time without notice to you. Please check this page regularly.

From time to time updates to the App may be issued through the Appstore. Depending on the update, you may not be able to use the Services until you have downloaded the latest version of the App and accepted any new terms.

You will be assumed to have obtained permission from the owners of the mobile telephone or handheld devices that are controlled, but not owned, by you and described below (Devices) and to download a copy of the App onto the Devices. You and they may be charged by your and their service providers for internet access on the Devices. You accept responsibility in accordance with the terms of this agreement for the use of the App or any Service on or in relation to any Device, whether or not it is owned by you.

The terms of our privacy policy from time to time, available Here (Privacy Policy) are incorporated into this agreement by reference and apply to those Services. Additionally, by using the App or any Service, you acknowledge and agree that internet transmissions are never completely private or secure. You understand that any message or information you send using the App or any Service may be read or intercepted by others, even if there is a special notice that a particular transmission is encrypted.

By using the App or any of the Services, you consent to us collecting and using technical information about the Devices and related software, hardware and peripherals for Services that are internet-based or wireless to improve our products and to provide any Services to you.

We may make use of location data sent from the Devices. You can turn off this functionality at any time by turning off the location services settings for the App on the Device. If you use these Services, you consent to us for the transmission, collection, maintenance, processing and use of your location data and queries to provide and improve location-based products and services. You may withdraw this consent at any time by turning off the location services settings.

The App or any Service may contain links to other independent third-party websites (Third-party Sites). Third-party Sites are not under our control, and we are not responsible for and do not endorse their content or their privacy policies (if any). You will need to make your own independent judgement regarding your interaction with any Third-party Sites, including the purchase and use of any products or services accessible through them.

Grant and scope of licence

In consideration of you agreeing to abide by the terms of this agreement, we grant you a non-transferable, non-exclusive licence to use the App on the Devices, subject to these TOS, the Privacy Policy and the Appstore Rules, incorporated into this agreement by reference. We reserve all other rights.

You may:

• download or stream a copy of the App onto a mobile telephone or tablet and to view, use and display the Apps on the Devices for your personal purposes only.

Licence restrictions

Except as expressly set out in this agreement or as permitted by any local law, you agree:

• not to copy the App except where such copying is incidental to normal use of the App, or where it is necessary for the purpose of back-up or operational security;

• not to rent, lease, sub-license, loan, translate, merge, adapt, vary or modify the App;

• not to make alterations to, or modifications of, the whole or any part of the App, or permit the App or any part of it to be combined with, or become incorporated in, any other programs.

Acceptable use restrictions

You must:

• not use the App or any Service in any unlawful manner, for any unlawful purpose, or in any manner inconsistent with this agreement, or act fraudulently or maliciously, for example, by hacking into or inserting malicious code, including viruses, or harmful data, into the App, any Service or any operating system;

• not infringe our intellectual property rights or those of any third party in relation to your use of the App or any Service including the submission of any material(to the extent that such use is not licensed by this AGREEMENT);

• not transmit any material that is defamatory, offensive or otherwise objectionable in relation to your use of the App or any Service;

• not use the App or any Service in a way that could damage, disable, overburden, impair or compromise our systems or security or interfere with other users; and

• not collect or harvest any information or data from any Service or our systems or attempt to decipher any transmissions to or from the servers running any Service.

Intellectual property rights

You acknowledge that all intellectual property rights in the App, anywhere in the world belong to us or our licensors, that rights in the App are licensed (not sold) to you, and that you have no rights in, or to, the App, other than the right to use it in accordance with the terms of this agreement.

You acknowledge that you have no right to have access to the App in source-code form.

Limitation of liability

You acknowledge that the App has not been developed to meet your individual requirements, and that it is therefore your responsibility to ensure that the facilities and functions of the App meet your requirements.

We only supply the App for domestic and private use. You agree not to use the App for any commercial, business or resale purposes, and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

We are not responsible for any unforeseeable loss or damage.

Termination

We may terminate this agreement in accordance with condition 16.

On termination for any reason:

• all rights granted to you under this agreement shall cease;

• you must immediately cease all activities authorised by this agreement, including your use of any Services;

• you must immediately delete or remove the App from all Devices, and immediately destroy all copies of the App then in your possession, custody or control and certify to us that you have done so.

Communication between us

If you wish to contact us in writing, or if any condition in this agreement requires you to give us notice in writing, you can send this to us by prepaid post to The Agricultural Trust, The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, D 12 or by email subs@agriculturaltrust.ie We will confirm receipt of this by contacting you in writing, normally by e-mail.

If we have to contact you or give you notice in writing, we will do so by e-mail or by pre-paid post to the address you provide to us in your request for the App.

Events outside our control

We will not be liable or responsible for any failure to perform, or delay in performance of, any of our obligations under this agreement that is caused by any act or event beyond our reasonable control including failure of public or private telecommunications networks (Event Outside Our Control).

If an Event Outside Our Control takes place that affects the performance of our obligations under this agreement:

Our obligations under this agreement will be suspended and the time for performance of our obligations will be extended for the duration of the Event Outside Our Control.

Other important terms

We may transfer our rights and obligations under this agreement to another organisation, but this will not affect your rights or our obligations under this agreement.

You may only transfer your rights or obligations under this agreement to another person if we agree in writing.

If we fail to insist that you perform any of your obligations under thisagreement, or if we do not enforce our rights against you, or if we delay in doing so, that will not mean that we have waived our rights against you and will not mean that you do not have to comply with those obligations. If we do waive a default by you, we will only do so in writing, and that will not mean that we will automatically waive any later default by you.

Each of the conditions of this agreement operates separately. If any court or competent authority decides that any of them are unlawful or unenforceable, the remaining conditions will remain in full force and effect.