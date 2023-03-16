The retailer with the lowest price controls the market, the meeting heard. \ Donal O'Leary

Ireland’s potato growers need a substantial price increase, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has said.

Speaking at a national IFA potato growers meeting in Dublin on Wednesday night, he said that the IFA will be writing to retailers to seek a meeting on price.

“What’s the view of people if we were to come out with a statement that until we see a price increase, there won’t be spuds going anywhere? That’s a fair ask now.

“We need a substantial price increase. You might talk among yourselves and if there was a will to hold back for a week or two, it would give us a serious lever going in there [to the retailers],” he told the meeting.

IFA president Tim Cullinan addresses the national potato growers meeting in the Radisson Blue Hotel, Dublin Airport. \ Fran Caffrey/Newsfile

Tipperary potato grower Michael Healy told the meeting that he often sold 12t of spuds into a shop.

“I can show anyone the books, that shop today is taking half a tonne. It’s declining. Scale is dropping,” he said.

Former IFA potato chair Thomas McKeown from Meath said farmers were in the room on Wednesday night because they cannot get a price for this year’s crop of potatoes.

“We can’t get a price for it. In fact, some growers have had the price dropped on them since Christmas. That’s what we need to focus on - price.

“There are less spuds, there are spuds leaving the country, which is a good thing, and we have other people dictating to us the price of our product,” he said.

Potato stocks

IFA senior policy executive Robert Malone told the meeting that there was a significant overhang of potato stocks last spring and that there was not enough demand for potatoes.

IFA senior policy executive Robert Malone. \ Fran Caffrey/Newsfile

“This time last year, everyone was aware, right throughout the industry, right to retail level, that there was plenty of potatoes around.

“Our results from this year show stocks are similar to where they were in January 2021.”

Looking at food inflation, he said that potatoes only increased in price by 1.4% compared with other food. Pasta prices were up 27%, he said.

Five retailers are key to a price increase, he said.

“Three big players and two discounters, they’re discounters - that’s the problem. Who controls the market is the person with the lowest price. They’re not out to charge the consumer more,” he said.