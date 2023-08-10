Macra president Elaine Houlihan called on all farmers to look to the future and that it is never too early to commence succession planning.

Macra has said that the new Succession Planning Advice Grant will assist with generational renewal.

The grant will be open for applications from 19 September.

Macra stated that in an IFAC study of 2,000 farmers in 2019, it was discovered that 86% of this cohort did not have a succession plan in place.

Given that over one third of all farmers are over the age of 65, it is imperative for the future of the industry that farmers engage with services that can assist with succession planning, such as the Land Mobility Service, Macra urged.

Generational renewal

Houlihan said: “This is not the first time that financial incentives have been introduced to facilitate succession.

"We have the €5,000 tax credit available for succession since 2017, we have approximately 280 financial supports available under CAP, yet less than 7% of farmers are under the age of 35.

"The payment of up to €1,500 to farmers who avail themselves of professional services is welcomed. It will assist in generational renewal. It will not on its own move the dial from less than 7% to where it should be.”

Macra said it is continuing to work with the Department of Agriculture and the Government in the development of its succession scheme, which it says will deliver significant change in Irish farming circles and will be a model for the rest of the EU to emulate.

IFA reaction

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle also welcomed the announcement of the new scheme.

The grant aims to encourage best practice in intergenerational land transfer to address, among other things, significant generational imbalances within farming, the IFA said.

“[The] IFA welcomes this new scheme, which will be a benefit to farmers organising their farm succession plan,” Doyle said.

“It is essential for every farmer to have a farm succession plan in place. There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily.

"With this new scheme in place, it will encourage farmers to avail of this grant and help plan the future of their farms,” she added.