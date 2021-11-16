Donegal chair of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) John McConway has criticised schemes in the proposed CAP plan.

He said that while there are continued supports, the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme and the Sheep Improvement Scheme are “well short of where they need to be”.

In relation to organic, McConway welcomed the increase to support organic farming, but stressed the need “to be inclusive and ensure access for all farmers that want to go organic”.

McConway said the Agri-Environmental Climate Measure (AECM), the successor to GLAS, must ensure access for all farmers delivering on environmental outcomes, unlike what happened in GLAS where private hill land was effectively excluded.

McConway was speaking ahead of a meeting which Donegal INHFA is holding with Minisister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this Friday 19 November in Jackson's Hotel in Ballybofey.

Increase in direct payments

McConway said: “Over 80% of Donegal farmers will see an increase in their direct payments through the convergence of payments. This was, of course, a key priority for the INHFA and is now a major part of the redistribution model in the proposed CAP plan."

McConway said that Friday's meeting will provide Donegal farmers with a unique opportunity to question the Minister, while also getting vital information on the significant changes to the make-up of schemes outlined in the new CAP plan.

With the majority of the schemes in the new CAP plan coming on the back of added conditionality, McConway stressed it is “vital that farmers get as much information as possible and Friday’s meeting can be an excellent starting point on this”.

In relation to the information meeting, McConway said: “The meeting will be conducted in accordance with current health guidelines, including the requirement for face masks and COVID certificate.”