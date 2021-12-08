The movement of suckler calves could be affected by the proposed EU transport rules, ICOS livestock and environmental services director Ray Doyle has said.

The language in the current recommendations does not distinguish between dairy and suckler animals, he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

He said that an “unweaned” calf could be a nine-month-old suckler weanling on a cow and warned that any recommendations must “move off the word” unweaned.

Ireland’s status

He said Ireland’s island status might be an advantage and that Ireland could seek a derogation from the rules.

“One has to be given on our island and pasture-based system.” He said previous derogations were made for the UK’s Shetland and Orkney islands and said pursuing such a measure is something policymakers should now explore.

However, he conceded that “the transport of unweaned calves is coming to an end”.

Commenting on the proposals, IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said they are “excessive and unnecessary” and pose a significant threat to the trade of calves from Ireland to Europe.

Arthur argued that compliance with enhanced regulations to improve conditions during transport would be a more practical solution than an outright ban.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said: “Ireland is dependent on live exports, and this will be the end of exports of dairy calves”.

Kelleher also said that it was “absurd” to suggest that any transport of cows in-calf within three months of calving should be banned.