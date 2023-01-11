The game plan for sucklers was revealed in Thomond Park on Tuesday and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue ruled out an option to compensate suckler farmers to get out of or reduce suckler cow numbers.

He left it as an option for the Food Vision Dairy Group to consider, further suggesting there was some support for it from the dairy stakeholders. So, in essence, rather than accelerate a stock number reduction to meet the legally binding greenhouse gas reductions by taking cows out of the system, the minister has, despite advice to the contrary, decided to take this option off the table having included it in the Climate Action Plan published on 21 December.