The Irish suckler herd saw the largest drop in numbers from 2022-2023 in the last 10 years. \ Gerry Faughnan

The Irish national suckler herd reduced by 4.6% between 2022 and 2023, the latest figures up to 1 June from the ICBF show.

There were 41,091 fewer cows in the herd on 1 June 2023 compared to June 2022. This follows on from a 2.8% drop in 2022 or 25,795 suckler cows.

The reduction comes as Teagasc analysis projects a 29% drop in suckler cow numbers between 2022 and 2030 and that this will be a central component in meeting Ireland’s legally binding emissions reduction targets.

The Irish suckler herd has already reduced by 23%, or 254,611 suckler cows, between the years 2013 and 2023.

Furthermore, the number of cattle farms has been steadily declining with 1,607 fewer herds recorded by the Department of Agriculture in 2022 compared to 2021.