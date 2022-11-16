Suckler outfits sold to £2,900 a dispersal sale for G & P McGinty in Markethill Mart.

Suckler cows averaged £1,634 across 43 lots during a special clearance sale from Derrynoose farmers Gerard and Pearse McGinty in Markethill Mart last week.

Lots forward featured a mix of suckler outfits, in-calf cows and maiden heifers, with the herd going under the hammer due to a change in farming enterprises.

Topping the sale at £2,900 was a six-year-old Limousin cow, due to calve in late January to a Charolais sire, with a March-born Charolais heifer calf at foot.

This was followed with £2,600 paid for a four-year-old Charolais cow due to calve to a Charolais bull in late February. Maiden heifers topped £1,800 for a 14-month-old Charolais animal.

In total, 10 cows sold above the £2,000 threshold, 16 sold between £1,500 and £2,000 with a further 17 lots making over £1,000.

